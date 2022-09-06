Efeso Collins: “I Know What The Cost Of Living Crisis Means For Families Right Now”

At an event hosted by the Pacific Peoples Advisory Panel on Monday, independent Mayoral candidate Efeso Collins has emphasised the importance of candidates’ values during a cost of living crisis, with just over 10 days until ballot papers are released.

“Values matter this election,” said Collins, “as voters look to a Mayor that can respond with decency and integrity to times of stress.

“Voters deserve better than the dishonesty and scaremongering they’ve heard about rates in recent days.

“My position on rates has been clear from my policy and from my voting record."

He said: “I voted for the long-term plan, which plans for rates increases of 3.5% over the next 10 years. I still consider that to be the responsible path for Auckland’s finances. Any diversion from that path needs to be properly flagged to Aucklanders.”

He added: “I voted against the Regional Fuel Tax and I know what this cost of living crisis means for families and households who are struggling right now.”

He added: “I said over a month ago that rates need to be set at affordable levels, that the national affordability benchmark for rates has been set at 5% of incomes, and that Auckland has had rates well below that affordability benchmark.”

He concluded: “Voters want a Mayor who isn’t just in this race for themselves or their own interests – voters deserve a Mayor who’s in this for Auckland, and who will lead this city with decency and integrity.”

