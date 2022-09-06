Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Efeso Collins: “I Know What The Cost Of Living Crisis Means For Families Right Now”

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Efeso Collins

At an event hosted by the Pacific Peoples Advisory Panel on Monday, independent Mayoral candidate Efeso Collins has emphasised the importance of candidates’ values during a cost of living crisis, with just over 10 days until ballot papers are released.

“Values matter this election,” said Collins, “as voters look to a Mayor that can respond with decency and integrity to times of stress.

“Voters deserve better than the dishonesty and scaremongering they’ve heard about rates in recent days.

“My position on rates has been clear from my policy and from my voting record."

He said: “I voted for the long-term plan, which plans for rates increases of 3.5% over the next 10 years. I still consider that to be the responsible path for Auckland’s finances. Any diversion from that path needs to be properly flagged to Aucklanders.”

He added: “I voted against the Regional Fuel Tax and I know what this cost of living crisis means for families and households who are struggling right now.”

He added: “I said over a month ago that rates need to be set at affordable levels, that the national affordability benchmark for rates has been set at 5% of incomes, and that Auckland has had rates well below that affordability benchmark.”

He concluded: “Voters want a Mayor who isn’t just in this race for themselves or their own interests – voters deserve a Mayor who’s in this for Auckland, and who will lead this city with decency and integrity.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Efeso Collins on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 


Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 