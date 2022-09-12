Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auckland Mayoral Candidates To Fight Over Transport Issues

Monday, 12 September 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: Public Transport Users Association

Key candidates in the race for the Auckland Mayoral chains will fight it out on stage tomorrow night at the Transport Debate being organised by a group of transport advocacy groups.

The Mayoral Candidates Transport Debate will include sticky questions on bike lanes on the harbour bridge, light rail to the airport, cutting or keeping residential car parking and many more.

The event is being hosted by the Public Transport Users Association (PTUA), Campaign For Better Transport and NZ Transport 2050, all volunteer transport advocacy groups who believe its important to hold public meetings on transport issues that affect citizens of Auckland. “We’re big on accountability, quite the opposite of Auckland Transport and City Rail Link Ltd who appear to run their own backroom agendas” said Jon Reeves, National Coordinator of the PTUA.

“On the basis of returning accountability to Auckland Council we have invited former Chair of Auckland Regional Council and candidate for Waitemata and Gulf ward, Mike Lee to speak about what is wrong with Auckland Transport” added Reeves.

The debate is being held Tuesday 13th September, at the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall, 489 Dominion Road and entry is free. Doors open 7pm for a 7:30pm start. The debate includes a public question and answer session.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Public Transport Users Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Queen Elizabeth II: PM Mourns Death


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed New Zealanders’ deep sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, describing Her Majesty as a monarch with an unwavering sense of duty. “I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 