Auckland Mayoral Candidates To Fight Over Transport Issues

Key candidates in the race for the Auckland Mayoral chains will fight it out on stage tomorrow night at the Transport Debate being organised by a group of transport advocacy groups.

The Mayoral Candidates Transport Debate will include sticky questions on bike lanes on the harbour bridge, light rail to the airport, cutting or keeping residential car parking and many more.

The event is being hosted by the Public Transport Users Association (PTUA), Campaign For Better Transport and NZ Transport 2050, all volunteer transport advocacy groups who believe its important to hold public meetings on transport issues that affect citizens of Auckland. “We’re big on accountability, quite the opposite of Auckland Transport and City Rail Link Ltd who appear to run their own backroom agendas” said Jon Reeves, National Coordinator of the PTUA.

“On the basis of returning accountability to Auckland Council we have invited former Chair of Auckland Regional Council and candidate for Waitemata and Gulf ward, Mike Lee to speak about what is wrong with Auckland Transport” added Reeves.

The debate is being held Tuesday 13th September, at the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall, 489 Dominion Road and entry is free. Doors open 7pm for a 7:30pm start. The debate includes a public question and answer session.

