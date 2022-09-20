Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Republic Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Republic

“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic.

“The recent change of monarch has sparked some much-needed debate on whether sharing a head of state with Britain is right for our future,” said Mr Holden.

“Younger New Zealanders are struggling to relate to a British head of state or see sense in a sovereign who embodies and represents us from other side of the world.”

Mr Holden says these discussions are a sign of maturity as we begin to explore the possibility of life as a republic, with our own constitutional arrangements and an Aotearoa-based head of state who better reflects and represents who we are.

“Attitudes have changed markedly since Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation 70 years ago, as have notions of national identity and what it is to be Kiwi.”

“For every New Zealander who feels a connection with the monarchy, there are plenty of others who believe it symbolises a bygone era, or even a colonial past best consigned to the history books.

“We now have an opportunity to get everyone’s views out in the open and decide what’s best for the country we all love.”

Mr Holden says the debate is heating up in many corners of the Commonwealth, with the new king himself once suggesting the 13 remaining “realms” could follow in the footsteps of Barbados and the many others who remained within the Commonwealth but created their own heads of state. In the case of Barbados, elevating the Governor-General to head of state, as New Zealand Republic proposes.

“With our neighbours across the Tasman have already taken their first steps towards change, it’s time to join the conversation in Aotearoa. Our politicians might not want to have the conversation now, but the people of New Zealand clearly do” concluded Mr Holden.

