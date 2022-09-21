Efeso Collins Heartened By Growing Support For His Campaign, Including The Endorsement Of Sir Bob Harvey

With voting having just begun in Auckland’s mayoral race, Efeso Collins says it’s encouraging to see support growing for his campaign after seven months of tireless campaigning across every corner of Auckland.

“Our team have been running a grassroots campaign that has included doing over 60 events, debates and rallies, covering every corner of this great city as well as making thousands in phone calls to connect with voters,” Collins says

“And I want to particularly acknowledge Sir Bob Harvey, one of Auckland’s finest Mayors, for offering his support to our campaign. Sir Bob has been someone I’ve looked up to for many years and it’s deeply humbling to have his backing."

Regarding his support for Collins, Sir Bob Harvey says: “Efeso brings to his campaign a real sense of unity, vision and a purpose for Auckland.”

But with Viv Beck being relentlessly pressured to pull out of the election, Collins says it's clear many would rather use petty bully-boy tactics than allow this election to be a contest of ideas.

“What my opponents and the pundits don’t realise is that once you’re around a governing body table, ideologies have to go out the window and it’s about working with people so council makes decisions that work best for this city.

"Unfortunately my main opponent has a track record of getting off-side with all and sundry and he’s applied these same bump and grind tactics to push candidates out of this race.

“But as we saw when Molloy quit, voters don’t automatically switch from one candidate to another so I’ll be laser-focused on showing all voters, including Viv’s supporters, that I have the collaborative and courageous leadership style that will get our council working better for this city."

Responding to Wayne Brown’s recent statements about what council can and can't do, Collins says Aucklanders need a mayor who is already up to speed with what the role entails.

“I've heard Wayne say Government should butt out of housing and even cite Hobsonville Point as an example of what works. But Hobsonville Point was a Government-initiated housing development - so this lack of basic knowledge is of concern.

“And apparently the Ports of Auckland can deliver a $400 million dividend, when in fact it's struggling to break even and what he also fails to realise, is council can’t charge rates on port land or interfere with port business. It’s prohibited by law.

“Wayne really needs to front up about his claims that Auckland Council’s CCOs can be self-funded, and he needs to front up what he’s selling or who’s he’s firing to pay for the cuts that he’s promising.

“But what Aucklanders really need is a mayor who is already across how our council operates, has strong existing relationships around the governing body table, and who can get Auckland back on track after Covid-19 to deliver a city we can all be proud of.”

