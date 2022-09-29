Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Pāti Māori Urging Whānau To Get Out And Vote, As List Of Endorsed Candidates Confirmed

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori is today urging that whānau across Aotearoa get out and vote in this year’s local elections as it confirms it’s list of endorsed candidates.

“With just over a week to go before the ballot boxes close for local elections, it’s pivotal that whānau cast their vote to help shape their local councils and community representatives,” said Vice President, Fallyn Flavell.

“As communities are met with an uprise of anti-race groups, it is important that Māori do all we can to diversify representation at a local level. This relies hugely on whānau ticking or numbering the boxes, finding a post box or delivering their vote by hand.

“In my voting district of Rotorua, only 10.2% of the eligible population have returned their votes. This is hugely concerning, considering we are just over a week out from ballot boxes closing.

The party is also confirming it’s line up of endorsed candidates across the country who will contest the election under Te Pāti Māori.

Te Pāti Māori endorsed candidates for 2022 local elections:

Bridget Bell - Ngā Tapuae o Matangi Māori Ward, Manawatu District Council

Nyree Manuel – Ngā Tai o Tokerau, Far North District Council

Hana Tapiata - Te Ipu Wai Taketake, Rotorua Lakes Council

Tuteri Rangihaeata – Tai Tonga Māori Ward, South Taranaki District Council

Renata Nepe – Takitimu Māori Ward, Hastings District Council

Toi Kai Rakau Iti – Kohi, Bay of Plenty Regional Council (*elected unopposed)

Phoenix Ruka – Whangārei District Māori Ward, Whangārei District Council

“We are hugely inspired by those candidates who have put their hand up to contest the local elections while flying the Te Pāti Māori flag,” said Flavell.

“Each of our candidates are dedicated to their people, the communities they are hoping to represent and come from a variety of backgrounds which only make their contributions more vital.

“What’s also inspiring is that the candidates are youthful. This brings fresh ideas, enthusiasm and is hugely valuable when it comes to creating the future of their children and mokopuna to come.

“We are encouraging all communities, workplaces, whānau and kaumātua groups to get together and discuss the elections. Attend a meet the candidates event, set aside some time in the next staff hui to vote and submit your ballots but most of all, get out and vote."

