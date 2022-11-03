Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Feedback Welcome On Possible Changes To The Māori Trustee Act

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Te Puni Kokiri

Te Tumu Paeroa and Te Puni Kōkiri are exploring possible changes to the function and support provided by the Māori Trustee and are seeking feedback before end of November 2022.

"This is an early-stage process to test any appetite for such changes," says Māori Trustee Dr Charlotte Severne.

The proposed amendments would not affect Māori land claims or how whānau succeed to Māori land.

"We are seeking feedback from a wide range of the community and all owners and trustees of Māori land are strongly encouraged to have their say."

Te Tumu Paeroa, as the Office of the Māori Trustee, has identified seven proposed amendments - five considered minor and two considered substantive - as currently set out in the Māori Trustee Act 1953 and the Māori Trustee Regulations 2009.

"The changes being explored would enable Te Tumu Paeroa to improve the way current services are administered, as well as establish a new mechanism that supports Māori development."

The Māori Trustee Act 1953 and the Māori Trustee Regulations 2009 were last amended in 2009.

Effective engagement is critical to producing better quality outcomes for both Māori and the government.

"It’s important that we engage early on so that we can ensure any areas for further work are properly understood before policies are considered further down the track."

Go to tpk.nz/korero-mai to learn more about the possible changes and to have your say.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Te Puni Kokiri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 