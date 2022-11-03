Feedback Welcome On Possible Changes To The Māori Trustee Act

Te Tumu Paeroa and Te Puni Kōkiri are exploring possible changes to the function and support provided by the Māori Trustee and are seeking feedback before end of November 2022.

"This is an early-stage process to test any appetite for such changes," says Māori Trustee Dr Charlotte Severne.

The proposed amendments would not affect Māori land claims or how whānau succeed to Māori land.

"We are seeking feedback from a wide range of the community and all owners and trustees of Māori land are strongly encouraged to have their say."

Te Tumu Paeroa, as the Office of the Māori Trustee, has identified seven proposed amendments - five considered minor and two considered substantive - as currently set out in the Māori Trustee Act 1953 and the Māori Trustee Regulations 2009.

"The changes being explored would enable Te Tumu Paeroa to improve the way current services are administered, as well as establish a new mechanism that supports Māori development."

The Māori Trustee Act 1953 and the Māori Trustee Regulations 2009 were last amended in 2009.

Effective engagement is critical to producing better quality outcomes for both Māori and the government.

"It’s important that we engage early on so that we can ensure any areas for further work are properly understood before policies are considered further down the track."

Go to tpk.nz/korero-mai to learn more about the possible changes and to have your say.

© Scoop Media