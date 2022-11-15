Mayor Disappointed Three Waters Consensus Rejected

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is disappointed central government has rejected the consensus proposal for Three Waters he and Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger put forward last month.

The consensus proposal won the support of mayors throughout New Zealand.

Last week, Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee issued its final report on central government’s Water Services Entities Bill, recommending only cosmetic changes to the bitterly contested legislation.

Central government has now decided to pass the Bill into law as soon as possible.

“Aucklanders share my disappointment that central government has rejected the consensus proposal – but ultimately that is Cabinet and Parliament’s prerogative, for which they will be accountable to voters next year,” Mayor Brown said today.

The Mayor said his key questions on the legislation had still not been answered by either Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta or the Select Committee, but he would still be “grateful” for a reply during what remains of the debate before the Bill is rushed into law.

“Firstly, how are Aucklanders’ water services meant to improve or become cheaper by taking over Northland’s water projects, and how are Northlanders meant to gain from their water services being run by Aucklanders rather than locals?” Mayor Brown asked.

“Secondly, how does the Government back up the Prime Minister’s claim Aucklanders’ water charges would go up by 7% if Three Waters is not rushed through? At this stage, I have seen no numbers to support this claim.”

© Scoop Media

