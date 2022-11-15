Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mayor Disappointed Three Waters Consensus Rejected

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is disappointed central government has rejected the consensus proposal for Three Waters he and Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger put forward last month.

The consensus proposal won the support of mayors throughout New Zealand.

Last week, Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee issued its final report on central government’s Water Services Entities Bill, recommending only cosmetic changes to the bitterly contested legislation.

Central government has now decided to pass the Bill into law as soon as possible.

“Aucklanders share my disappointment that central government has rejected the consensus proposal – but ultimately that is Cabinet and Parliament’s prerogative, for which they will be accountable to voters next year,” Mayor Brown said today.

The Mayor said his key questions on the legislation had still not been answered by either Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta or the Select Committee, but he would still be “grateful” for a reply during what remains of the debate before the Bill is rushed into law.

“Firstly, how are Aucklanders’ water services meant to improve or become cheaper by taking over Northland’s water projects, and how are Northlanders meant to gain from their water services being run by Aucklanders rather than locals?” Mayor Brown asked.

“Secondly, how does the Government back up the Prime Minister’s claim Aucklanders’ water charges would go up by 7% if Three Waters is not rushed through? At this stage, I have seen no numbers to support this claim.”

Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
Government: Cheaper, Faster, Better Resource Management Law
The Government is delivering a new resource management system that will better protect the environment while cutting red tape, lowering costs and shortening the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects...

Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government's ongoing response...


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand's new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern...


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member's Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says...


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election...
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government's responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment...

