Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Age Concern Highlighting The Issue Of Loneliness For Seniors

Thursday, 17 November 2022, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Age Concern

Age Concern Wellington Region have launched their annual appeal with a somewhat uncomfortable message, designed to raise awareness of the prevalence of loneliness among the Region’s senior population.

The campaign features Tom and Dot, both of whom are stuck at home with very few people to talk to. The appeal message across the campaign, ‘Tom will drink another cup of tea alone today’, is creating an emotional response for some.

“The messaging behind this appeal is confronting. That’s because it’s real,” Age Concern Wellington Region CEO Stephen Opie says. “Everyone knows a ‘Tom’ or a ‘Dot’ - perhaps in their own family or living in their street. Loneliness for seniors is a real and very serious issue, and our annual appeal this year is designed to bring this to light and get people talking about it”

More than 12,000 seniors in the Wellington Region live alone+. The loneliness they face is a major concern and can lead to mental and physical health problems. Reaching out and helping them is Age Concern’s goal.

People like Tom and Dot need quality social connection services, which Age Concern provides for free. These include the Visiting Service, Companion Walking Service and Connect programme, all designed to help end loneliness for seniors.

One person who saw the campaign said, “Tom is just like my dad. I knew he was alone for so long, but I lived too far away to get to him every week. It’s great that Age Concern is there for people like him.”

Only half of Age Concern Wellington Region’s funding comes from local and central Government. Donations from the public are therefore crucial to continue to help and support older people in the Wellington Region.

If you wish to support the appeal, please visit aged2perfection.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Age Concern on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 