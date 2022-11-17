Age Concern Highlighting The Issue Of Loneliness For Seniors

Age Concern Wellington Region have launched their annual appeal with a somewhat uncomfortable message, designed to raise awareness of the prevalence of loneliness among the Region’s senior population.

The campaign features Tom and Dot, both of whom are stuck at home with very few people to talk to. The appeal message across the campaign, ‘Tom will drink another cup of tea alone today’, is creating an emotional response for some.

“The messaging behind this appeal is confronting. That’s because it’s real,” Age Concern Wellington Region CEO Stephen Opie says. “Everyone knows a ‘Tom’ or a ‘Dot’ - perhaps in their own family or living in their street. Loneliness for seniors is a real and very serious issue, and our annual appeal this year is designed to bring this to light and get people talking about it”

More than 12,000 seniors in the Wellington Region live alone+. The loneliness they face is a major concern and can lead to mental and physical health problems. Reaching out and helping them is Age Concern’s goal.

People like Tom and Dot need quality social connection services, which Age Concern provides for free. These include the Visiting Service, Companion Walking Service and Connect programme, all designed to help end loneliness for seniors.

One person who saw the campaign said, “Tom is just like my dad. I knew he was alone for so long, but I lived too far away to get to him every week. It’s great that Age Concern is there for people like him.”

Only half of Age Concern Wellington Region’s funding comes from local and central Government. Donations from the public are therefore crucial to continue to help and support older people in the Wellington Region.

If you wish to support the appeal, please visit aged2perfection.nz.

© Scoop Media

