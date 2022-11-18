Mayor’s Office Corrects Misinformation On Three Waters

A spokesperson for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has corrected misinformation from central government about Three Waters costs.

Last month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern incorrectly told media that Auckland rates would go up by 7% if the controversial Three Waters legislation does not go ahead.

It was clarified that the Prime Minister was referring to water charges, for which Watercare has advised Mayor Brown that the average household in the Auckland region paid $89 a month in 2021/22. A 7% rise on $89 would be $6.23 per month.

However, Mayor Brown has disputed even that figure and has publicly asked central government for numbers in support of the Prime Minister’s assertion.

A spokesperson for Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has since claimed the 7% figure came from Watercare and was also included in Auckland Council's Long-Term Plan.

“Watercare has advised Mayor Brown, in writing, it has not provided any advice to central government regarding price rises in the event the current proposal does not go ahead, and nor is there any such claim in Auckland Council's Long-Term Plan,” a spokesperson for the Mayor said today.

