College Of Nurses Aotearoa (NZ) Welcomes Announcement From Minister Little Re Pay Parity

The College of Nurses welcomes today’s announcement from Minister Little that the Government is committed to addressing pay inequities for nurses working in Aged Care, Hospice, Māori and Pacific health providers. Pay parity for these nurses recognises their knowledges skills. These nurses are working with some of the most vulnerable people of Aotearoa. Pay parity across the sector will make a significant difference for the nurses and the people that they care for.

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/government-takes-action-pay-parity-healthcare-workers

Information about the College of Nurses - www.nurse.org.nz

The College is a professional body of New Zealand Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners from all regions and specialties. It provides a voice for the nursing profession and professional commentary on issues which affect nurses, and also the health of the whole community. Its aim is to support excellence in clinical practice, research and education and to work with consumers to influence health policy. The College is committed to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the improvement of Māori health. This commitment is reflected in the bicultural structure of the organisation.

The College of Nurses Vision is “100% Access, Zero Disparities in healthcare for all New Zealanders”.

