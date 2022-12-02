Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Whakatōhea Have Spoken

Friday, 2 December 2022, 9:58 am
Press Release: Whakatohea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust

Ōpōtiki, 2 December 2022: The people of Te Whakatōhea have spoken, the release of the results in the historic vote on the Whakatōhea Settlement are below.

Whakatōhea 2022 settlement results

Āe/Yes 67.01%

Kāo/No 32.21%

Graeme Riesterer, Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust Chair, shares his eagerness at the prospect of Te Whakatōhea settling with the Crown.

“We are pleased with the results, this is a great outcome for Whakatōhea. It has been a long journey from the first petition to the Crown in 1887, to now being at the point of settling our historical claims, most significantly the invasion and raupatu of our land 135 years ago. “It has also been 30 years since we first started settlement negotiations with the Crown, and we are reminded of the contributions of many of our pakeke and kaumātua that are no longer with us” says Graeme.
The result of the ratification vote demonstrates strong support for settlement with 2/3rds of those that voted and 5 of our 6 hapu supporting the settlement.

The 35% turnout from the whānau is the Iwi’s highest voter turnout to date confirming their interest in having their voice heard, as well as a steady increase in support for the settlement moving forward.

Robert Edwards, Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board Chairman and Trustee on the Pre-Settlement Claims Trust discusses the long road taken to this point.

“The Settlement process itself is a challenging one and although we will continue moving forward there is a lot of hara and mamae to address from both the raupatu and the settlement process itself. Regardless of this result we are still Te Whakatōhea and it is important that we work together and forge a pathway forward as a united Iwi, that is what matters.”

Whakatōhea have spoken and Ministers will now consider the results and decide whether to sign the deed”.

E roi te Whakatōhea i te roi a Tinirau. Whakatōhea, united by kinship.

