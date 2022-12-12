Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

MBIE Responds To Ombudsman Report

Monday, 12 December 2022, 12:41 pm
Press Release: MBIE

MIQ was a critical part of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response. It was established at pace, in an operationally complex and fast-moving environment to protect New Zealanders from a largely unknown, rapidly evolving, and deadly virus.

MIQ enabled almost 230,000 travellers to safely return home and cared for over 5,000 community cases. It was responsible for stopping more than 4,600 cases of COVID-19 at the border – at a time where just one case entering the community could have compromised our collective efforts to eliminate the virus. The decision to establish MIQ was one of the hardest parts of the pandemic, but it saved tens of thousands of lives.

The scale of the MIQ system, and speed at which it was set up is unprecedented in New Zealand’s history.

As the global pandemic unfolded, the effectiveness of decision-making in times of crisis depended on the ability to make sense of constantly changing information. MBIE is confident that it provided a high standard of advice to Ministers on the operation of MIQ given the challenging environment.


The need for urgent decisions resulted in an iterative policy process and traversed significantly complex issues and as such, whilst MIQ was in operation MBIE operated under a policy of constant improvement, there were several reviews of the system and MBIE feedback from several areas including the Office of the Ombudsman, users of MIAS, and more recently the findings of the Grounded Kiwis Judicial Review.

This feedback was used throughout the lifetime of MIQ to help inform policy and improve the system – in total over 200 technology improvements were made to MIAS.

Regardless, MBIE acknowledges that the allocation system was not perfect and that some people were unable to secure a place in MIQ whilst in extremely challenging circumstances. MBIE further acknowledges that due to the speed and urgency with which MIAS was developed meant that there was not the kind of consultation that would ordinarily have taken place when dealing with our Treaty partner/tangata whenua and specific groups, including people with disabilities. The lack of engagement and adequate consultation during this process was less than ideal and MBIE has since made considerable efforts to engage with iwi/Māori to ensure the system responded appropriately to their concerns. MBIE also undertook several accessibility reviews in order to improve the system for those with disabilities.

Whilst the last guests may have departed MIQ in June and the hotels all handed back to their owners, MBIE has continued to explore a range of policies as well as operational and technology solutions to help improve the allocations process should New Zealand ever find itself required to implement a similar quarantine type arrangement for border arrivals. This work is still ongoing.

MBIE welcomes the Ombudsman’s investigation as well as the recently announced Royal Commission of Inquiry into the COVID-19 response and will ensure that any further lessons learned are incorporated into this ongoing work.

MBIE MIQ General Manager Shayne Gray

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from MBIE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Steps To Reduce The Racing Industry’s Cruelty


In the season for humans to be merry, here’s some good news for the animals. In a major animal welfare move, the British Horse Racing Authority has decided that as from 9 January 2023, British jockeys will no longer be allowed to use whips in jump races in the usual forehand position. Instead, they will have to urge the horses onwards with the whip held only in a backhand grip. That change has been given less than a month to bed in - until 6 February - before penalties begin to be imposed. For flat races, the same change will occur over the month from 27 February. So… Will New Zealand’s racing authorities now quickly follow suit..?
More>>



 
 



National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>



Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 