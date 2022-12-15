Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZSIS Welcomes Coordinated Review Into The LynnMall Terror Attack

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: NZ Security Intelligence Service

Director General of Security Rebecca Kitteridge:

Firstly, I would like to recognise those who were affected by the LynnMall terror attack on 3 September 2021, including victims, witnesses, and their whanau, and first responders.

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service acknowledges the findings of the Coordinated Review inquiry report into the LynnMall terror attack, and welcomes the comments relevant to the NZSIS.

The coordinated review by the Independent Police Conduct Authority, Office of the Inspectorate for the Department of Corrections and the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security looked at the actions of Police, Corrections and NZSIS in relation to Ahamed Samsudeen’s terror attack.

The report clearly details how Mr Samsudeen came to the attention of the NZSIS in 2015 and was soon assessed as someone who had an established violent extremist ideology and was looking for ways to act on those beliefs. Mr Samsudeen’s activities prompted significant levels of investigative effort being committed to his case by NZSIS, which the Combined Review described in its report as “effective, proportionate and measured”.

After learning of Mr Samsudeen, he soon became a high priority subject of investigation for NZSIS, because of the behaviours and activities he was demonstrating. From the very beginning, NZSIS worked closely with partner agencies because of the serious threat he posed to the public.

The report notes NZSIS lawfully and appropriately shared intelligence with partner agencies in a timely, necessary and proportionate way based on the threat Mr Sumsudeen posed. No intelligence was found to be withheld and information was supplied at the lowest classification settings possible, to ensure the right people had the right information at the right time.

The report also acknowledges Mr Samsudeen was identified early as a determined lone actor, and that the NZSIS displayed no bias in prioritising him as a subject of investigation.

The report sheds light on how the national security system dealt with a highly complex situation. It explains the role NZSIS plays in collecting, analysing and reporting intelligence relevant to Aotearoa New Zealand’s national security. It also shows how NZSIS works to fulfil its mission to keep New Zealand and New Zealanders safe and secure.

NZSIS is committed to working closely with agencies across the system. Our security intelligence is designed to help inform a range of decision makers. There may be times when our intelligence and expertise can help to inform a rehabilitative approach, but NZSIS does not have any legislative function or capability to provide or facilitate rehabilitation programmes or social services. This is made clear in the report.

The Coordinated Review is an important document that provides a useful picture of NZSIS’s counter-terrorism role. As with any significant review, NZSIS has gained insights that will help ensure our intelligence continues to be appropriately effective to achieve good national security outcomes.

As outlined above, this particular operation was a longstanding effort that required considerable resourcing and dedication from NZSIS’s intelligence professionals. I thank those staff for their important mahi and dedication to ensuring our collective safety.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from NZ Security Intelligence Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 