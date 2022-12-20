Update On Passenger Rail Inquiry

Today, the Transport and Infrastructure Committee completed public hearings on its inquiry into the future of inter-regional passenger rail in New Zealand. The committee thanks all the submitters for their contributions and passion in this topic.

The committee will continue its consideration of the inquiry in the new year, which will ultimately result in a report to the House.

For more details about the inquiry, use the links below:

· Read the inquiry’s terms of reference

© Scoop Media

