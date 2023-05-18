Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Urgent Action Needed On Respiratory Health By Next Government, Following Years Of Damning Reports

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 11:24 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is calling for the next government to take long-overdue action to improve the respiratory health of New Zealanders, with successive reports showing extreme inequity in care and outcomes for those living with a respiratory condition.

"The Cure Kids State of Child Health report released this week, is the latest study to again highlight the respiratory health inequities experienced by Māori and Pacific children, and those living in poverty," says Foundation Medical Director Dr James Fingleton. "The Foundation has been reporting the same findings across all age groups of New Zealanders living with respiratory disease for many, many years. Our current systems are failing many New Zealanders, and urgent change is long overdue."

In its Political Manifesto for the next government, the Foundation is calling for practical actions that will make a real difference to respiratory health outcomes for New Zealanders. "We want to see a National Respiratory Network established in New Zealand, like the National Stroke Network and the National Cardiac Network which were set up by past Governments more than a decade ago. The proposed Respiratory Network would provide a coordinated approach to care, improve standards of care and access to care. Importantly, this move is supported by respiratory physicians at the front line," says Dr Fingleton.

"It is unacceptable that the level of care Kiwis receive for their respiratory condition depends on where they live, and what they can afford," adds Foundation Chief Executive Letitia Harding.

The Foundation is also calling for the $5 per item prescription co-payment fee to be removed from respiratory medications. "Research from both the Prescription Access Initiative and Otago University have found that this charge is a barrier to good respiratory health management. In simple terms, when people can’t afford to pick up essential medications, they often end up in hospital emergency rooms," says Dr Fingleton.

Another area highlighted in the manifesto is the need for greater enforcement of healthy home standards. "We know that the poor state of New Zealand’s homes continues to be a major factor in respiratory disease, with rental homes being a particular area of concern. Greater oversight and enforcement of current rules is needed, as is continued investment in healthy homes programmes," says Ms Harding.

The Foundation is hopeful that the next government, in conjunction with newly formed health bodies Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora, will finally prioritise the respiratory health of New Zealanders. "Respiratory disease is the third most common cause of death in New Zealand and costs an estimated $7 billion annually, with too much of this burden falling on the most vulnerable New Zealanders. This must change," says Ms Harding.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 