Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reserve Bank Exacerbating Cost Of Living Crisis

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 3:44 pm
Press Release: First Union

Today’s 25 basis point hike of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) will further exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis for NZ households, according to FIRST Union.

"It's deeply troubling to see the Reserve Bank continue to hike rates in response to a budget that projects a 2 percent decline in Crown spending as a percentage of GDP, where 80 percent of the operating allowance just covers the costs of keeping up with inflation," said FIRST Union Researcher and Policy Analyst Edward Miller.

"While many of the previous sources of inflation are clearly receding - including supply chain disruptions, and the price of imported fuel and building materials - there is emerging evidence that rising interest rates are prolonging the cost-of living-crisis."

"The household living costs price index shows us that 23 percent of the direct increase in prices experienced by households over the twelve months to March 2023 have come from rising interest rates."

"However, the indirect impacts of rising rates are even greater. Food prices are now leading inflation, with the food price index running at 12.5%, and the latest Farm Expenses Price Index shows that more than half of the rising costs faced by NZ farmers are coming from rising interest rates."

"The very same interest rate hikes that are supposed to be bringing down inflation are instead adding costs to NZ households and businesses, exacerbating the cost of living crisis."

Mr Miller said it was time for Government to seriously consider whether Reserve Bank’s approach is still fit for purpose.

"Households across the country are straining under the impact of rising food and housing costs, and the rate of residential building consents is collapsing in the middle of an ongoing housing crisis," said Mr Miller.

"At the same time, interest rates hike are further boosting the largesse of depositors, magnifying the wealth divide."

"There are plenty of alternative approaches to controlling demand that don’t punish the most vulnerable - it’s time for a serious exploration of those options."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Narendra Modi. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 