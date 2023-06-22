Privacy Commissioner Encourages Submissions On Customer And Product Data Bill

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster is encouraging submissions on a draft law that will give New Zealanders greater control over their information.

The draft Customer and Product Data Bill establishes what is called a ‘consumer data right’.

The draft Bill aims to make it easier for individuals to share their information with trusted businesses once the individual has given their explicit consent.

Michael Webster wants the public and other interested stakeholders to make a submission, particularly in relation to the privacy aspects of the proposal.

"Making a submission means the Government can hear from as many different voices as possible about whether the privacy protections in the proposed Bill are enough.

"Privacy is central to ensuring the trust and confidence of individuals when sharing their personal information. Convenience of a service shouldn’t come at a cost to that," says the Commissioner.

The Government has signalled that banking will be the first sector to have a consumer data right.

Individuals already have a right to access their personal information under the Privacy Act, but this Bill will make it easier in certain circumstances.

This work is led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has supported this work.

You can find more information on the draft Bill and how to make a submission here.

