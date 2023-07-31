Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Infrastructure Sector Positive About National Party Transport Policy

Monday, 31 July 2023, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Infrastructure New Zealand

The infrastructure sector has welcomed the National Party’s transport policy, which signals vital progress on projects across our cities and regions.

Infrastructure New Zealand Chief Executive, Nick Leggett, says that while the projects announced are much-needed, the most significant announcement is the promise of an introduction of new funding tools that “could reshape Aotearoa New Zealand - and improve the speed and quality of our infrastructure build.”

“Given the scale of what New Zealand has to do in terms of building its infrastructure, it’s obvious the Government cannot fund all projects by itself. We are excited to see opportunities for external partnerships in order to provide the funding for our necessary nation building infrastructure. The tools to support this include tolling, equity finance and value capture – the introduction of which is long overdue. These will allow us to build quality infrastructure, secure the necessary medium-to-long-term pipeline and allow the costs of growth to fall more equitably on those who will benefit from it.”

Infrastructure New Zealand says better funding and a guarantee of projects will help New Zealand build up its onshore expertise and a future labour force to construct the infrastructure the country requires.

“New Zealand is on a decarbonisation journey and it’s important that public transport features strongly in any infrastructure agenda. Any arguments over bus versus train should be avoided. What we need is sustainable funding and financing arrangements to get housing-enabling high quality public transport built in Auckland and Wellington. We see the opportunity for this with National’s policy.”

Nick Leggett says the proposed National Infrastructure Agency would fulfill an important coordination role and would work to “de-politicise” aspects of infrastructure by taking a more independent lens to decisions.

The announcement’s commitment to extending the investment horizon for the National Land Transport Programme is also a welcome improvement, which will increase certainty for local councils and the sector.

“Overall, New Zealand must project a longer-term vision for infrastructure so that we can build the country we want to become. It is important that we refrain from the knee-jerk, poorly funded and politically driven environment that has characterised transport policymaking over the last few decades.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Infrastructure New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliamentary Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. The Scoop Election Podcast crew chatted to the Taxpayer’s eagle-eyed porcine mascot and researcher Oliver Bryan about what he considers an egregious breach of parliamentary rules. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

Labour: Announces Party List For 2023 Election

The Labour Party has unveiled its 2023 party list, bolstering its experienced caucus with fresh new talent.
Party President Jill Day says the new list shows the Labour Party is strengthening its existing team and focussing on the bread and butter issues that matter most to New Zealanders. More


 
 

Gordon Campbell: On ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career... More

National Party: Nine Gang Members To Every Ten Police Officers

New data reveals the National Gang List has grown to 9,100, an increase of 70% since Labour came to power, with gangs recruiting twice as fast as police. In some districts, such as Bay of Plenty, gang members already double the number of police officers. More


NZ Govt: Camera Rollout Boosts Marine Protection

The rollout of on-board cameras across New Zealand’s inshore commercial fishing fleet has reached a new milestone, with cameras going live on the first 23 boats from Tuesday. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 