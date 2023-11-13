Wellington City Council Wants Its Pound Of Flesh From Ratepayers

Responding to leaked sources claiming Wellington residents could face an annual rates rise of up to 20%, Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross, said:

“Wellington City Council rates have already risen by almost 40% in just three short years, and we’re now in a position where proposals for a 65% rise over just four years are reportedly being considered. If that doesn’t scream poor management, then I don’t know what does.

“With an estimated $1 billion a year needed to get the water pipes that the council has allowed to crumble back up to snuff, Wellington is facing a financial crisis. Now is not the time to be wasting hundreds of millions of dollars on vanity projects like Let’s Get Wellington Moving and the town hall restoration.

“The fact that discussions around rates rises reportedly took place in backroom ‘workshops’ closed to the public is a disgrace. There is no legitimate justification for any council to shirk their responsibilities to be open and transparent with the hardworking ratepayers who pay their wages.”

