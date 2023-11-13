Wellington City Council Wants Its Pound Of Flesh From Ratepayers

Responding to leaked sources claiming Wellington
residents could face an annual rates rise of up to 20%,
Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
“Wellington City Council rates have already
risen by almost 40% in just three short years, and we’re
now in a position where proposals for a 65% rise over just
four years are reportedly being considered. If that
doesn’t scream poor management, then I don’t know what
does.
“With an estimated $1 billion a year needed
to get the water pipes that the council has allowed to
crumble back up to snuff, Wellington is facing a financial
crisis. Now is not the time to be wasting hundreds of
millions of dollars on vanity projects like Let’s Get
Wellington Moving and the town hall
restoration.
“The fact that discussions around
rates rises reportedly took place in backroom
‘workshops’ closed to the public is a disgrace. There is
no legitimate justification for any council to shirk their
responsibilities to be open and transparent with the
hardworking ratepayers who pay their wages.”
