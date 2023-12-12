Tory Whanau Is Out Of Touch With Struggling Ratepayers

Responding to Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s comments
regarding Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow on NewstalkZB
this morning, Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
“Incompetent Wellington City Council Chief
Executive was last year granted an almost $50,000 pay rise,
and Mayor Whanau has the gall to claim that this amount
“really is nothing”.
“Tory Whanau would do well
to remind herself that 16 residential ratepayers’ entire
rates bill for the year is not “nothing”. Wellington
residents struggling through a cost-of-living crisis need to
look no further than this to see the disdain in which they
are held by senior figures at their own
council.
“Defending this inexcusable payout by
claiming that Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow is a high
performer simply doesn’t stack up. Instead, McKerrow has
time and again prevented the flow of official information to
elected representatives in what seem to be attempts to push
her own agenda, leading to repeated budget blowouts such as
the extra $147 million rushed through for the Town Hall in
October.
“Whanau insists the council has been well
managed, but the crumbling roads, leaking pipes and dying
high street whilst hundreds of millions are wasted on
senseless vanity projects tell a completely different
story.”
