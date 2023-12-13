Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Taxpayers’ Union Backs ACT’s Calls To Scrap Climate Change Commission

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


Responding to the Climate Change Commission’s latest report providing advice on the direction of policy for the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, the Taxpayers’ Union is backing the ACT climate change spokesperson, Simon Court, in his calls for the Commission to be scrapped.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“The latest report from the Commission reveals their incoherent obsession with gross emissions reduction rather than simply reducing the country’s net emissions – a viewpoint that will do nothing more than make the fight against climate change more challenging and expensive to no material gain.

“The Commission has recognised that if they can’t demonstrate why they should exist they will be scrapped, so with emissions reduction already dealt with under the ETS they are scrambling to find any other reason to justify their jobs, regardless of whether or not this has any relation to climate change. The Climate Commission has no business wading into road injury policy and social equity. We already have tens of thousands of bureaucrats in other government agencies dealing with this stuff, the Climate Change Commission adds no value whatsoever and therefore must be scrapped.

“The new Climate Change Minister must restore confidence in the ETS by making sensible changes that allow it to function as a free and open market. Removing arbitrary minimum and maximum price controls, along with allowing international offsets and introducing a universal carbon dividend would all work to make emissions reduction cheaper and more politically durable.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Malicious Cyber Activity

NZ has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, says Judith Collins. Her statement follows the UK’s attribution of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia’s Federal Security Service. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


