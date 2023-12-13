Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Save The Children Welcomes New Zealand Government’s Call For A ‘Sustainable Ceasefire’ In Gaza

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Child rights organisation Save the Children New Zealand today welcomed a joint statement, alongside Australia and Canada, signed by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon calling for "urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire" in Gaza.

Save the Children also welcomes the New Zealand Government backing this call with action by voting for a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations General Assembly.

With more than 18,000 people - including over 7,000 children - killed in Gaza in the last two months according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, and those who have survived facing catastrophic conditions without access to enough clean water, food or medical supplies, the urgency of this call cannot be overstated.

"Every day we do not have an immediate and permanent ceasefire more civilians and children will die," says Save the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey.

"Today we learnt the devastating news that a Save the Children staff member, his wife, four children and many other members of his extended family had been killed following an Israeli airstrike on Sunday 10 December or Monday 11 December."

"Our staff are experienced humanitarian responders but today they are also among those in need of protection and support. Like all civilians in Gaza, many have been forced from their homes, seen loved ones killed, and are cut off from what they need to survive.

"This call for a ceasefire from the New Zealand Government, alongside Australia and Canada, cannot come soon enough. The continued bombing of Gaza by Israeli forces is causing untold suffering among the civilian population in Gaza. Too many families have been killed, too many communities ripped apart. Thousands of others in Gaza have been killed. Enough is enough. We urgently reiterate our call for a definitive ceasefire."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

By casting its vote at the United Nations General Assembly this morning, New Zealand joins 152 countries across the world that are calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The voice for humanity is growing louder and more urgent by the day.

New Zealand must now use all political means available to stop the indiscriminate bombing killing children, women and their families in Gaza by pushing for a permanent and lasting ceasefire, an end to the siege on lifesaving humanitarian aid, and the full protection and safety of civilians in accordance with International Humanitarian Law and human rights.

Save the Children has been providing essential services and support to Palestinian children impacted by the ongoing conflict since 1953 and has had a permanent presence in the occupied Palestinian territory since 1973. We are present in the West Bank and Gaza.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Malicious Cyber Activity

NZ has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, says Judith Collins. Her statement follows the UK’s attribution of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia’s Federal Security Service. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 