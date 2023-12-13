Judith Collins Crushing Taxpayers With Latest Round Of Corporate Welfare

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming today’s announcement
from Judith Collins that the Government is doling out more
corporate welfare via Callaghan Innovation instead of
cutting waste and delivering tax relief to hard-working New
Zealanders.Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor
Molloy, said:
“Any hope that this Government would
be one for the taxpayer rather than caving in to crony
capitalism and its special interests is fast going out the
window.
“Grants like these simply pick winners by
gambling with taxpayer money rather than allowing the market
to determine what businesses should succeed based on their
ability to provide a product people want at a price people
are willing to pay.
“Arguments that we need more
taxes, such as the app tax, ring hollow when millions of
dollars are frittered away giving millions in handouts to
those who need it least. Wasteful spending like this simply
fuels the cost-of-government crisis, driving up inflation
for the struggling taxpayer.
“Judith Collins and
Christopher Luxon have some serious explaining to do – are
they going to be a government that supports free markets and
private enterprise or one that puts a select few special
interests ahead of the taxpayer? We urge the ACT Party to
stick with their historically principled stance of opposing
corporate welfare and push from inside Cabinet for this kind
of buffoonery to come to an
end.”
