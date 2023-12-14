Government Changes To Speed Limit Rules Will Harm Not Help

The Australasian College of Road Safety (ACRS) urges the New Zealand government to implement evidence-based research following the amendments to speed limit regulations, announced by Transport Minister Simeon Brown recently.

Evidence-based research consistently demonstrates the critical role of reduced speed limits in enhancing better road safety outcomes.

"Ignoring international best practice is a backward step no matter how you look at it. It will not boost productivity and economic growth as claimed - it will only lead to more harm and trauma on our roads," ACRS NZ Co-Chair Paul Durdin said.

This government has stepped back twenty years with this decision, which will result in more death and serious injury on New Zealand's roads which already costs the New Zealand economy $4.4 billion every year.

Death rates on New Zealand’s roads are among the highest in developed countries.

