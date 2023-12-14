Government Changes To Speed Limit Rules Will Harm Not Help
Thursday, 14 December 2023, 12:58 pm Press Release: ACRS
The Australasian College of Road Safety (ACRS) urges the
New Zealand government to implement evidence-based research
following the amendments to speed limit regulations, announced
by Transport Minister Simeon Brown
recently.
Evidence-based research consistently
demonstrates the critical role of reduced speed limits in
enhancing better road safety outcomes.
"Ignoring
international best practice is a backward step no matter how
you look at it. It will not boost productivity and economic
growth as claimed - it will only lead to more harm and
trauma on our roads," ACRS NZ Co-Chair Paul Durdin
said.
