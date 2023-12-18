Twelve months on from Sea Shepherd’s historic win for
the Māui dolphin and the US ban is still in place, with
another two years possible.
“We are keen on looking
at other species and also countries which wish to join the
ban” says Michael Lawry Managing Director of Sea Shepherd
NZ. “Consumers world-wide are scrutinising where their
food comes from so the spotlight on countries which don’t
comply will only intensify”.
After four years
fighting for the protection of the critically endangered
Māui dolphin endemic to New Zealand, direct legal action
resulted in a huge win in late 2022 The lawsuit brought by
Sea Shepherd New Zealand and Sea Shepherd Conservation
Society (collectively Sea Shepherd), the United States Court
of International Trade ordered a ban of imports of nine fish
species caught off the west coast of New Zealand’s North
Island in November 2022. The ban specifically applies to
set-net and trawl fisheries operating in Māui dolphin
habitat, where most recent estimates suggest only 48
individual dolphins over the age of one year
remain.
Recently NMFS (National Marine Fisheries
Service) extended its exemption period for all countries
exporting seafood into the US to submit applications they
comply with US standards until 31 December 2025. This
includes New Zealand. This potentially extends the ban on NZ
seafood from Maui habitat for another two years.
Sea
Shepherd is committed to continue the fight for our national
dolphin both on and off the
water.
