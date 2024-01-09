NZ Jews Against Occupation Calls For NZ To Support South Africa’s Case Against Israel In International Court Of Justice

New Zealand must support South Africa's claim for a provisional ruling from the International Court of Justice to prevent ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Dayenu is a New Zealand Jewish organisation that stands for peace, justice and equality for all peoples, Israeli and Palestinian, between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. Our kaupapa is simple: no one is free until we are all free.

Dayenu co-founder Avigail Allan says “as New Zealand Jews, we stand with the global movement for peace and equality.”

“The international community must take an active role in ensuring human rights are upheld in Gaza and the West Bank. As the situation continues to escalate, these proceedings add further weight to the ongoing calls for a permanent ceasefire”

“The genocide convention requires every country to prevent atrocities and say never again for anyone. Many of us have family who were victims of the Holocaust - we understand genocide can happen wherever dehumanisation becomes normalised, and wherever the international community abandons the duty to protect.”

“We are deeply concerned at repeated statements by government Ministers in Israel which show blatant disregard for the lives of people in Gaza. This is not self-defence - it is a horrifying bombardment of a trapped civilian population”

“As a country with a longstanding support for a rules-based international order, New Zealand must lend its weight and expertise to this claim - alongside diplomatic avenues to push for a permanent ceasefire and establish internationally mediated peace negotiations.”

Justine Sachs, co-founder of Dayenu, adds “even in the darkest days, we hold hope for a future where everyone in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel can live in freedom - with full equality and self-determination for all.”

