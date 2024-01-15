Taxpayers’ Union Celebrates Scrapping Of $15k-per-Household White Elephant

Responding to the announcement that the Government is
finally pulling the plug on Auckland Light Rail,
Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
“Nearly a quarter of a billion dollars has
been burnt without a single metre of track being laid.
Auckland Light Rail has been a failure from the get-go, and
taxpayers up and down the country will be cheering at the
news the project is finally getting a long-overdue
resignation to the scrapheap.
“Vanity projects like
this have no place, but doubly so during a cost-of-living
crisis caused by irresponsible Government spending. With a
blowout budget estimated to reach almost $15,000 per
household, struggling Kiwi families will be overjoyed at no
longer having to scrimp and save to subsidise exorbitantly
overpriced nice-to-haves in
Auckland.”
