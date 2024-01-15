Taxpayers’ Union Celebrates Scrapping Of $15k-per-Household White Elephant

Responding to the announcement that the Government is finally pulling the plug on Auckland Light Rail, Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross, said:

“Nearly a quarter of a billion dollars has been burnt without a single metre of track being laid. Auckland Light Rail has been a failure from the get-go, and taxpayers up and down the country will be cheering at the news the project is finally getting a long-overdue resignation to the scrapheap.

“Vanity projects like this have no place, but doubly so during a cost-of-living crisis caused by irresponsible Government spending. With a blowout budget estimated to reach almost $15,000 per household, struggling Kiwi families will be overjoyed at no longer having to scrimp and save to subsidise exorbitantly overpriced nice-to-haves in Auckland.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

