Taxpayers’ Union Calls On Government To Ban Bureaucrats From Using The Word ‘Free’

Hot on the heels of Argentinian President Javier Milei
insisting on honesty from Argentinian officials, the
Taxpayers’ Union has today launched
a petition calling on the Government to ban public
servants from using the word free when referring to
taxpayer-funded public services.
Taxpayers’ Union
Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:
“Describing
public services as ‘free’ when New Zealanders all across
the country are paying for them through their taxes is
misleading and deceptive.
“There are strong
arguments for the taxpayer to cover the costs of some
services upfront, but to dishonestly label those services as
free is disrespectful to the hardworking Kiwis footing the
bill. It is political disinformation, and it’s time it
stopped.
“Words have power. Government agencies
misleading Kiwis erodes public trust in our
institutions.”
