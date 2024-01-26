Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Joint Appeal By Amateur Sport Association And Community Networks Aotearoa Inc. To Members Of Parliament

Friday, 26 January 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Amateur Sport Association

The ASA and CNA appeal to all Members of the 54th Parliament of New Zealand to prioritise a review of the Incorporated Societies Act 2022 and the Charities Act 2005 in order to ensure the survival of not-for-profit and volunteer-led community organisations, which in many cases will otherwise face involuntary extinction.

In making their appeal, the ASA and CNA:

  1. emphasise the social capital created by community volunteers (and the employees of not-for-profit organisations) throughout New Zealand, for the benefit of all New Zealanders;
  2. unequivocally agree that legislation which governs the operations of these organisations must not deter the participation of those who selflessly contribute to them; and
  3. collectively state the need for an urgent Government review to improve the Incorporated Societies Act 2022 (and the Charities Act 2005) to avoid a looming “extinction event”.

Ros Rice, Executive Officer of CNA said, “both Community Networks Aotearoa and the New Zealand Amateur Sport Association are focused on ensuring that passionate supporters of community causes are not deterred from continuing their work as a result of increasing regulatory over-reach which creates commitments which, are either beyond the knowledge, competence or skills of not-for-profit workers, or expose them or their organisations to uninsured liability, potentially resulting in infringement offences and financial penalties”.

Gordon Noble-Campbell, Chair of the ASA said, “the current law for incorporated societies has been created on a one-size-fits-all basis, which is not appropriate for small community organisations which strive to create great social outcomes for all, but which are now saddled by overbearing compliance obligations, unreasonable costs and regulatory complexity” .

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

As Parliament resumes on 30 January, it is timely for all Members, particularly those representing each of New Zealand’s 72 electorates, to reflect on the role of community-focused volunteers and other workers who add a significant amount to the physical, mental and social well-being of their local communities. Without their contribution, many services and community opportunities that New Zealanders take for granted will cease to exist. It is up to Parliament, under the leadership of the Government, to ensure this contribution continues.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Amateur Sport Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Christopher Luxon Is Turning NZ Into A US Proxy


How many students can pack into a phone booth? Surely, nowhere near as many as the double standards the Luxon government is packing into its rationale for helping to bomb the Houthis. So outraged are we at the Houthi attacks on maritime trade that Christopher Luxon has signed this country up to what he calls “the right team” - a US-led strike force that’s intent on bombing the Houthis into submission. It is an effort that US President Joe Biden has already conceded is failing...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 