New Zealanders Elected A Government To Cut Waste, Not Have Ministers Take Lazy Route And Delegate To CEOs

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the approach of
Government Ministers asking public sector CEOs to find just
6.5% of savings and is telling Ministers to do what they
promised: go through their departments’ spending with a
fine tooth comb and ensure value for money.
“The
Government is asking the foxes to guard the hen house,”
said Taxpayers’ Union spokesman, Jordan
Williams.
“In many cases, the Government is tasking
the very same CEOs who increased staff numbers by more than
50% under the last government to now find
savings.
“This 6.5% across the board reduction is
pathetic. Ministers were elected to go through spending and
ensure value for money.
“It is also politically
dangerous. CEOs will find savings in politically painful
areas like frontline services to justify no further cuts. In
reality, Minister’s should be taking to Wellington’s
back offices with an axe. Relying on CEOs to achieve an
arbitrary target is lazy and
dumb.”
