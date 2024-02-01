M9 To Table Critical Kōrero On March 8th – Expert Examination Of Te Tiriti O Waitangi

On March 8th, M9 is set to gather nine powerful Māori voices to explore Te Tiriti o Waitangi in its 6th instalment - Ka Tohe Au, Ka Tohe Au! I AM THE SOVEREIGN.

Event curator Ria Hall says this M9 is one of its most critical conversations to date.

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi is one of the founding documents of Aotearoa. It is also our most controversial, widely misinterpreted, misunderstood, and dishonoured agreement of the past 184 years,” says Hall.

“Across the country, Te Tiriti o Waitangi has become a topic of hot debate amongst the public and M9 has chosen to take this conversation to The Civic Theatre in March to hear the perspectives of some of the most well known advocates and activists of Te Ao Māori.”

Over the past few weeks, tens of thousands of people collectivised in response to proposed political policy at prestigious kaupapa Māori such as Rātana and Te Hui ā Motu that took place at Tūrangawaewae Marae. That collectivism is set to be on show again during celebrations at Waitangi this weekend with record crowds anticipated.

Hall says that M9 intends to do its part to support the conversation, with the nine kaikōrero speaking to why Te Tiriti o Waitangi is fundamental to the constitutional arrangements in Aotearoa.

“They will debunk colonial narratives, examine the implications of Tiriti mythmaking, and discuss how sovereignty was never ceded. Exploring its historical context, the role of Te Tiriti today, and how it must guide our future.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Amongst the nine high-profile kaikōrero are Hone Harawira (Ngāpuhi, Ngātiwai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua), Veronica Tawhai (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Uepōhatu), Eru Kapa-Kingi (Te Aupōuri / Ngāpuhi) and Pere Huriwai-Seger (Ngāi Tūteauru, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Ātiawa) with more to be announced.

As renowned activist Hone Harawira prepares for his kōrero, he stresses how important this upcoming iteration is.

“The election of the recent coalition Government poses a greater threat to rangatiratanga than any other government of the past 50 years. It is beholden upon us all to respond to that threat with clear, strong and positive messages and actions,” he says.

With each kaikōrero bringing their own expert perspective to understanding Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its role in Aotearoa today, Hall says the lineup of passionate kaiwhakatūtū will not disappoint.

“Pākehā and non-Māori will gain clarity on their crucial role as Tangata Tiriti and all will leave inspired and empowered to collectively activate the future Aotearoa that Te Tiriti intended.”

“Whether you are tangata whenua or tangata tiriti, an individual with an interest, or a business team or whānau, this M9 is an opportunity to listen, learn and better appreciate one of our founding documents.”

The event runs from 7:30pm to 9:30pm at the Civic Theatre. Tickets are limited and VIP tickets offer exclusive access to pre-show drinks. Purchase your tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/m9-auckland-08-03-2024/event/2400603980620A72.

About M9

What is possible when you bring nine powerful Māori voices together on the stage over one evening to inspire, empower and impart kōrero Māori on a topic close to our hearts?

M9 is a ground-breaking event that is the meeting point between modern-day ‘TED-Talks’ and the age-old practice of oratory that our people are world-renowned for. Accessible to all people of Aotearoa, M9 presents unique Māori voices to celebrate Te Ao Māori through Whakaaturanga, Whakaari, Whakawhiti Kōrero - Presentation, Performance, Conversation. Previous M9 instalments saw the below topics discussed:

Matariki Huinga Nui - Matariki of Great Gatherings

Whiua ki te Ao - Cast the Māori language to the world

Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa haka: A performers perspective

He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata - Without Māori Art, Who Are We?

He Mataaho ki Te Ao Whakaari - Whānau, Feeds and Fame

© Scoop Media

