Double-Digit Rate Hikes Across Councils Cannot Become The Norm

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming Selwyn District
Council for proposing a 16% rate hike in the first stage of
a cumulative 45.89% rates hike over three
years.
“Yet again we are seeing a council completely
fail to be prudent with its spending proposals, and is now
asking its already-burdened ratepayers for an extra arm and
a leg to bail them out,” Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns
Manager, Connor Molloy, says.
“From a council that
just last year was able to keep its rates increase under the
level of inflation to now looking at dropping double-digit
rate hikes for the next three successive years is an
unacceptable turn of events that has blind-sided Selwyn’s
ratepayers.
“The council should be tightening their
belt like households all across the district are forced to
do when costs rise. This includes trimming the fat in the
Council’s back office bureaucracy, letting go of
gold-plated vanity projects and seriously considering the
sale of under-utilised or unnecessary
assets.”
