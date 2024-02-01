Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nicola Willis Urged To Heed Sensible Advice Of The Public Service Commission

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

The body which oversees our Public Service has advised the Minister for the Public Service not to use blunt instruments to reduce expenditure if it wants to avoid impacting essential public services.

In its briefing to the Minister Nicola Willis, the Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission says, ‘we do not recommend blunt instruments (i.e. caps or hiring freezes) as an effective means of re-prioritising resources.’

"This is sensible advice which the Minister should take on board - but right now across the board spending cuts of between 6.5% and 7.5% coupled with hiring freezes, will have an impact on the public services New Zealanders rely on," said Duane Leo, National Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"A blanket directive is to all intents and purposes the very blunt instrument that the Public Service Commission is suggesting Minister Willis avoid. She had this advice when she became a Minister, but now seems hell bent on ignoring it in this reckless cost cutting drive.

"As the commission warns, the Minister could end up with perverse outcomes such as not having the resources and capabilities to deliver on its own priorities and may end up having to hire more contractors and consultants.

"We appreciate the commission saying, ‘people and their skills are the greatest asset the Public Service has - but more can be done to use them effectively.’

"We agree with the commission that there are better ways of getting more out of the public service.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"For example, it suggests the pooling of skills into an ‘in-house consultancy hub’ which could be drawn upon for major projects without having to hire external consultants.

"This kind of smart workforce planning can help agencies deal with different peaks - retaining expertise for when they need it while allowing other agencies to draw on this pool of talent. That can also help build more rewarding career paths for workers.

"This should be the approach of the Government rather than looking at head counts in isolation of the good work the public service does across the country in supporting New Zealanders.

"One thing we agree on with the Government is the need to hire fewer external consultants. But that can’t be achieved by taking an axe to the public service as it scrambles to find money for tax cuts it can’t afford.

"We need to invest in the public service, not run it down, if we are to keep supporting an increasing and ageing population, and deal with our big challenges like climate change and the infrastructure deficit," said Duane Leo.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Flat Tax Fever


Party on, dudes. Repeatedly, the policy adventures of Christopher Luxon and David Seymour are taking New Zealand back in time to the most excellent year of 2017. According to Chris and Dave, that’s when government spending was being restrained most righteously and public services were in totally non-heinous condition. No way! we all say. Yes way! say Chris and Dave. This week though, Chris and Dave’s Bogus Journey took us back as far as 1996. In North America that year...
More

 
 

Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 