ACT MP Hypocritical To Censor Critics

ACT MP Mark Cameron has deleted comments left on his public Facebook page by an animal welfare group, including a photograph taken by a New Zealand veterinarian of cattle covered in excrement on board a live export ship.

“It’s a bit hypocritical of him,” says End Live Export New Zealand

spokesperson Rachel Poulain.

“The ACT party promotes itself as being all about democratic values and freedom of speech.”

“We aren’t being disrespectful, we just want to have an open and honest conversation about the facts.”

“Unlike the live export industry, we haven’t got millions to spend on

lobbying. We’re just a handful of ordinary Kiwis speaking up for what we believe in. Freedom of speech is all we have.”

The ACT Party is driving the controversial proposal to reinstate live

cattle exports by sea. Associate Minister for Agriculture, ACT’s Andrew

Hoggard, has stated that reversing the ban on live export by sea is one

of his top priorities.

“The public has a right to know what their elected representatives are

supporting,” says Poulain. “Given ACT’s stance on free speech, it’s

pretty ironic for their MPs to be censoring critics.”

“We’re trying to get the truth out there. Instead of deleting our

comments, politicians should address the concerns of the thousands of New Zealanders who are appalled by the government’s plan to reinstate live animal exports by sea.“

