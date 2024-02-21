FIRST Union Statement On The Death Of Efeso Collins

Dennis Maga, FIRST Union General Secretary, said staff and union members are devastated by the passing of Fa’anānā Efeso Collins and wish to offer their respect and admiration for a dedicated, kind and effective community leader.

"Efeso was a consistent supporter of Pasifika and workers’ issues and he provided a powerful and compassionate voice for those who didn’t always have one," said Mr Maga.

"Hearts are broken across the union movement today at the loss of a dedicated champion of working people who had an exciting future ahead of him."

"Efeso cared deeply about serving his communities and he inspired our union members and delegates with his humanity and bravery."

"We’re sending our deepest condolences to his family, friends and communities today. His legacy will not be forgotten within our union."

