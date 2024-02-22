Commission Backs Outcome Of Leak Investigation

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott today said she totally supports the Ministry of Health’s action in dealing with a public servant who leaked government information.

“The leaking of official information is unacceptable,” said Ms Baggott.

“I support the Director-General of Health's strong action.

“Public servants who use their privileged access to government information to influence political debates undermine trust and confidence in the Public Service.

“The deliberate leaking of information is a political act which is incompatible with the neutrality requirements on public servants.”

