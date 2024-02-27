Sex Buyers In The Spotlight In ‘Buying Her’ Film, Premieres In New Zealand

As a nation that has decriminalised and normalised prostitution and the buying of sex, the film Buying Her is both powerful and relevant.

A first-of-its-kind film/documentary, Buying Her explores the lives of men who buy sex and what drives them. First-hand accounts from both sex buyers and former sex sellers including sex-trafficked women are gritty and raw. Buyers’ journeys, including childhood exposure to pornography, predatory attitudes and sex addictions, are laid bare. Their stories will be the stories of many of our own Kiwi sex buyers.

Buying Her (run time: 61 mins) has TWO screenings this week – Auckland and Tauranga – as part of a World Tour.

• Auckland – Wed 28 Feb 2024, 6.30 pm - Rialto Cinema, 167/169 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland

• Tauranga – Fri 01 Mar 2024, 7.30 pm - Luxe Theatre, 21 Devonport Road, Tauranga

Each screening is followed by a Q&A Panel and a time of Networking.

US-based Exodus Cry is partnering with local groups Wahine Toa Rising, Freedom from Sexual Exploitation, Stop Demand, MASSIVE/Men Against Sexual Violence, Korowai Tumanako, Rise Above, Safe Surfer in bringing Buying Her to New Zealand. More details here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

