Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ACC Deep Cuts Could Mean Injured People Forced To Return To Work Too Soon

Friday, 1 March 2024, 9:57 am
Press Release: PSA

New Zealanders should worry that ACC is being forced to cut spending and possibly jobs which could lead to injured people being forced to return to work before they are ready.

ACC’s 4000 workers, 72% of whom are women, were told this week that it has to find savings of 6.5% which could include people losing their jobs.

"Just like the cuts at Customs, Education and elsewhere, we don't believe ACC can do better with fewer people," said Duane Leo, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, Aotearoa.

"The very agency charged with looking after those recovering from injury and getting them back to work and living fulfilling lives is now going to be shackled by this incoherent cost cutting exercise.

"We have seen in the past when ACC cuts spending, that means declining claims, limiting client’s access to entitlements (like home care hours or home modifications) and returning injured people to work before they are ready.

"Injured people are entitled to as much support as they need to get better. These are decisions for medical professionals not accountants.

"It makes no sense. ACC itself admits it's under pressure to improve rehabilitation because people are taking longer to recover so how can reducing the head count make things better?

"In fact, this will only make rehabilitation outcomes worse. We urge the Minister of Finance to think again before lives are damaged by these decisions.

"This is yet another example of the Government trying to find money down the back of every couch to pay for its tax cuts for landlords and higher income earners.

"We’ve all been supported by ACC at some stage in our lives, so it’s clear we will all be paying a price for this reckless cost cutting plan," said Duane Leo.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Newshub/Smokefree Twin Fiascos


Here’s a tale of two sunset industries. One has a track record of quality investigative reporting, and sound reportage of the 24/7 news cycle. The other sunset industry peddles a deadly substance that kills and injures tens of thousands of New Zealanders every year, while imposing significant annual costs on the public health system.

Which industry is this government rushing to assist..?
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 