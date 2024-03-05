Taxpayers’ Union Supports Wayne Brown’s Call For Rates On Government Buildings

Responding to calls by Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown for
rates to be charged on Government buildings and to share GST
on new-build houses, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager,
Connor Molloy, said:
“Government-owned properties
require the same infrastructure as privately-owned
properties. There’s no reason why local ratepayers should
be forced to pay the full infrastructure costs associated
with properties that are intended to benefit the country at
large.
“We have long called for GST sharing on
new-builds to help ensure that infrastructure funding is
linked to development compared with the status quo where
central government reaps the benefits of new construction
while local ratepayers bear the cost.
“Simplifying
the rating system and ensuring that additional funding is
linked to growth is vital for putting good incentives on
councils to allow development rather than stifle it with
bureaucratic red tape to allow core infrastructure to catch
up.
