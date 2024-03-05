Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ka Ora, Ka Ako Must Stay: Save The Children Calls For Continued Investment In The Healthy School Lunches Programme

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children New Zealand is calling for continued investment in the Government’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme in the face of proposed changes to the scheme from the new coalition government.

Save the Children’s Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey says this crucial policy directly invests in the wellbeing of children at school and what’s more, according to previous child consultation carried out by Save the Children last year, is popular with children who are eager to consult with decision makers to make the programme even better.

"This is a case of much-needed Government investment that directly benefits the far too many children in Aotearoa going to school hungry, yet expected to learn. The recently released child poverty statistics show levels of material child poverty have significantly worsened, meaning the numbers of children without the healthy food they need is worse not better.

"Pre-election, Prime Minister Luxon committed to continued funding for the Healthy School Lunches programme so we are extremely disappointed by the Government signalling proposed changes or cuts to the scheme.

"The Healthy School Lunches programme goes further than the individual child and family, it benefits communities and our economy. It provides the Government an effective way to deliver on their promise to reduce the cost of living. Families struggling with the high cost of groceries can redirect money toward other essential household costs they are also struggling to meet."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ms Southey says the programme provides local jobs and makes use of local food systems while reducing the consumption of imported packaged junk food, bad for bodies and the environment.

"A universal approach where all children are eating a healthy lunch together has important health and social benefits, and in turn this is translated into improved attendance and achievement levels.

"The Ka Ora Ka Ako programme is already targeted based on school need. To go further and target to individual children is problematic. It is demeaning to single out children as ‘poor kids’ and threatens their right to live free from discrimination.

"The lunch children receive should not be a source of shame or stigma. It would also be extremely challenging to ascertain which children are ‘poor enough’ to meet a targeted threshold.

"The Government must shift their perception from cost cutting to investment in positive child outcomes.

"Cutting the programme or degenerating it to harmful child targeting should not be based on examples of a school that has high food waste. For the schools that are challenged in delivering programme, there needs to be a review of their system to establish why it is not working. Consulting with children and their families is important to ensure effective delivery."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 