BusinessNZ Supports Fast-track Bill

BusinessNZ welcomes the introduction of the Fast-Track Approvals Bill and its referral to the Environment Select Committee for public submissions, but says resourcing of the expert panel is critical to achieving its objective.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says New Zealand is in desperate need of further infrastructure development to grow the economy and improve supply chains.

"Today’s announcement will reduce some regulatory burden. But given the scale and complexity of potential projects, the panel as part of the fast-track process needs to be properly resourced and fit for purpose.

"When considering the economy and environment, sometimes there are going to be necessary trade-offs on either side. That’s where a robust system of checks and balances is key.

"Balance needs to be struck between ensuring the ability to develop our economy to its full potential to provide growth and jobs for New Zealanders, while considering overall environmental impacts.

"BusinessNZ is heartened by the Government’s intention to progress alternative resource management reform later this parliamentary term based on the guiding principle of the enjoyment of property rights. This should be at the heart of all resource management decision-making."

