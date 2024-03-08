Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
US Assistant Secretary Of State Pressuring NZ To Join AUKUS Will Be Met With Protest

Friday, 8 March 2024, 9:38 am
Press Release: Stop AUKUS

The Stop AUKUS coalition will protest during a visit by the US Assistant Secretary of State Bonnie Jenkins to Wellington this morning. She will be greeted with a large banner saying "No thanks Bonnie, New Zealanders don't want war with China".

"If AUKUS is so good for New Zealand, why is there a constant flow of American officials to New Zealand pressuring the National-led government to join AUKUS?", spokesperson for Stop AUKUS, Kevin Hackwell, said.

"Bonnie Jenkins, the US government's pro-AUKUS lobbyist, presents AUKUS as a technology sharing agreement. This is insincere and deceptive. The rationale for AUKUS is that it is anti-China and builds up forces for possible war with China, a war that would be devastating to New Zealand and the Pacific."

"This is reminiscent of the regular visits of US officials to New Zealand in the 1960’s pressuring us to be involved in the Vietnam War, a war that was both unnecessary and shockingly bloody. Two generations later, we mustn't repeat the same foolishness."

"AUKUS has no benefits for New Zealand but plenty of risks."

"Australia’s membership of AUKUS has seen it commit to spending an extra $300 billion on nuclear powered attack submarines that will operate in the South China Sea.”

“Joining AUKUS would require New Zealand to increase its military spending at a time when the government says it can't afford to buy new ferries, maintain benefit levels, build new schools, hospitals and houses, or even school lunches for children in need."

Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

