Save The Children To Present Oral Submissions On Victims Of Sexual Violence And Ram Raids Offending Bills

Save the Children New Zealand Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey and Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee will today present two oral submissions to the Select Committee.

11am - Victims of Sexual Violence (Strengthening Legal Protections) Legislation Bill

11.10am - Ram Raid Offending and Related Measures Bill. Please find attached Save the Children's written submissions on these bills.

Written submissions from Save the Children are attached.

About Save the Children NZ:

Save the Children works in 120 countries across the world. The organisation responds to emergencies and works with children and their communities to ensure they survive, learn and are protected.

Save the Children NZ currently supports international programmes in Fiji, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. Areas of work include child protection, education and literacy, disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation, and alleviating child poverty.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2403/SCNZ_submission_the_Victims_of_Sexual_Violence_Strengthening_Legal_Protections_Legislation_Bill.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2403/SCNZ_Submission_on_the_Ram_Raid_Offending_and_Related_Measures_Amendment_Bill.pdf

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

