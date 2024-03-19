Taxpayers’ Union Stands Down From High Alert After Sleepless Night

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming comments from Christopher Luxon this morning recommitting to ‘no new taxes’ as part of Budget 2024.

“Mr Luxon’s refusal at the Post-Cabinet press conference yesterday to repeat the ‘no new taxes’ promise sent a chill down the spine of all of us here at the Taxpayers’ Union” says the group's co-founder, Jordan Williams. “After a sleepless night, the team are delighted to be able to hit pause on the ‘broken promise’ campaign.

“The coffee machine is overheating, the eyes are puffy, but our campaign team can return to normal duties.

“However, Kiwis earning the median salary of $65,479 are still paying an extra $2,285 a year in income tax compared to 2010 thanks to the inflation tax. Until Luxon gets serious about ending these stealth tax hikes by the back door, any talk of tax relief is just giving with one hand while promising to keep taking more and more with the other.”

