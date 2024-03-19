Feedback Wanted On Proposed Changes To Greater Wellington’s Revenue And Financing Policy

Greater Wellington is inviting feedback on proposed changes to its Revenue and Financing Policy.

The Revenue and Financing Policy covers the Council’s various sources of funding, and how the cost of services is shared across the region. This includes the collection of general rates, targeted rates, fixed charges and levies, and the use of government subsidies and funding.

The proposed policy change would rebalance the way general rates are applied, by removing a differential that currently applies to Wellington CBD and business rating categories. The differential was introduced in 2019 following the impact of the Kaikōura earthquake on central commercial and residential buildings.

One of the consultation questions relates specifically to ratepayers in Wellington city, however the council welcomes feedback from anyone in the Wellington Region.

Consultation is open from Tuesday 19 March to Monday 22 April 2024. To learn more about the Revenue and Financing Policy and provide feedback, visit: haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/revenue-and-finance-policy

