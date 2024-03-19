Feedback Wanted On Proposed Changes To Greater Wellington’s Revenue And Financing Policy

Greater Wellington is inviting feedback on proposed
changes to its Revenue and Financing Policy.
The
Revenue and Financing Policy covers the Council’s various
sources of funding, and how the cost of services is shared
across the region. This includes the collection of general
rates, targeted rates, fixed charges and levies, and the use
of government subsidies and funding.
The proposed
policy change would rebalance the way general rates are
applied, by removing a differential that currently applies
to Wellington CBD and business rating categories. The
differential was introduced in 2019 following the impact of
the Kaikōura earthquake on central commercial and
residential buildings.
One of the consultation
questions relates specifically to ratepayers in Wellington
city, however the council welcomes feedback from anyone in
the Wellington Region.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Depictions of Islam in Western popular culture have rarely been positive, even before 9/11. Five years on from the mosque shootings, this is one of the cultural headwinds that the Muslim community has to battle against. Whatever messages of tolerance and inclusion are offered in daylight, much of our culture tends to be hostile to Islam when we’re sitting in the dark, with popcorn. Any number of movie examples come to mind, beginning with Rudolf Valentino’s role (over a century ago) as the romantic Arab hero in The Sheik... More
Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More