Capital City Deep In Crisis Needs More Housing

Responding to amendments to the District Plan which will see increased height limits for buildings in suburbs surrounding the Wellington CBD, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Even more so than the rest of the country, Wellington is neck-deep in a housing crisis which is denying young people even the chance of ever owning property in the city. Rents and mortgages alike are through the roof and climbing.

“The only way out of the crisis is building more places for people to live, and burdening the capital with incredibly restrictive height limits would only make housing more expensive.

“For a council that’s got so much wrong over the last few years, it’s a refreshing change to see them waking up to reality.”



