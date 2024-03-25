Pseudo-savings Must Be Called Out And Halted

Reacting to reports that Worksafe is rehiring for back-office roles it disestablished in November, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“What we are seeing here is the bureaucracy making non-existent ‘pseudo-savings’. By disestablishing roles, they get to claim the credit and good favour with the responsible Minister, only to reinstate those same roles months later and hope no one notices.

“This process of firing then rehiring staff has probably ended up costing taxpayers more than not doing anything at all. We warned in January that asking Chief Executives to find savings was like asking foxes to guard the henhouse and would lead to next to no savings, or savings that arise from the most politically damaging areas rather than the bloated back-office where there is so much fat to be trimmed.

“The Taxpayers’ Union understands a similar process is happening at Te Pukenga with roles being disestablished then re-offered back to the same people to give the appearance of savings when, in reality, taxpayers are still on the hook for back-office waste. This rort needs to stop.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

