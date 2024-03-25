Pseudo-savings Must Be Called Out And Halted

Reacting to reports that Worksafe is rehiring for
back-office roles it disestablished in November,
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy,
said:
“What we are seeing here is the bureaucracy
making non-existent ‘pseudo-savings’. By disestablishing
roles, they get to claim the credit and good favour with the
responsible Minister, only to reinstate those same roles
months later and hope no one notices.
“This process
of firing then rehiring staff has probably ended up costing
taxpayers more than not doing anything at all. We
warned in January that asking Chief Executives to find
savings was like asking foxes to guard the henhouse and
would lead to next to no savings, or savings that arise from
the most politically damaging areas rather than the bloated
back-office where there is so much fat to be
trimmed.
“The Taxpayers’ Union understands a
similar process is happening at Te Pukenga with roles being
disestablished then re-offered back to the same people to
give the appearance of savings when, in reality, taxpayers
are still on the hook for back-office waste. This rort needs
to
stop.”
