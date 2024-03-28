Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mass Protest Planned To Urge Action On UN Ceasefire Resolution

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:55 am
Press Release: Justice for Palestine

Yesterday the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza. This significant step and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza prompted an urgent debate in the New Zealand Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition, Rt Hon Chris Hipkins noted “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is now well past crisis point. Three quarters of Gaza's 2.2 million people are internally displaced, more than a million people are crammed into Rafah, a tiny sliver of land which now has a population five times what it was before the war…. Thousands of Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, have been killed. The lives of the victims have been changed: horrific scenes of lives destroyed, children whose parents, siblings, and grandparents have been killed, are on our TV screens on a nightly basis. There are no places for people to go for safety.”

Hipkins demanded the NZ Government state its position and go further than it has to date calling for steps towards a ceasefire, it needs to call for an immediate ceasefire.

The Green Party’s Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Teanau Tuiono, also spoke to the need for the Government to act to support the UN resolution for a ceasefire, to support South Africa’s case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to ensure wider accountability for breaches of international humanitarian law and to grant emergency visas to Palestinians with relatives in New Zealand.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt Hon Winston Peters, acknowledged the humanitarian crisis and the government’s grave concerns about Israel’s signalled military offensive into Rafah. The Minister stated Israel must not undertake this offensive, it must meet its obligations under international law, and there needs to be an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the release of all hostages and significantly increased flow of humanitarian assistance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Justice for Palestine welcomes the statements expressed in Parliament across the political spectrum in support of a ceasefire, but urges the Government to back up its words with action.

Samira Zaiton, Justice for Palestine spokesperson said: “The Government has finally got in behind the demand for an immediate ceasefire, which Justice for Palestine and thousands of people in New Zealand and around the world have been calling for since October last year. But they need to back that up with action. The Government should impose diplomatic consequences on Israel, grant emergency visas to Palestinians, join South Africa’s case to the ICJ, and increase urgently needed funding to UNRWA.”

Justice for Palestine is organising a mass rally and march in Wellington next Sunday, 7 April, All Out for Palestine, where thousands will gather to show their support for Palestine and to demand the government take meaningful action.

Event details: Sunday, 7 April, 11am at Civic Square, march to Parliament at 11:30 am

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Justice for Palestine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The US Opposition To Mortgage Interest Deductibility For Landlords


Should landlords be able to deduct the interest on the loans they take out to bankroll their property speculation? The US Senate Budget Committee and Bloomberg News don't think this is a good idea, for reasons set out below. Regardless, our coalition government has been burning through a ton of political capital by giving landlords a huge $2.9 billion tax break via interest deductibility, while still preaching the need for austerity to the disabled, and to everyone else...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 