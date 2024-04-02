Taxpayers’ Union Welcomes Government’s New Action Plan

Responding to the Government’s 36-point action plan for the second quarter, Taxpayers’ Union spokesman, Alex Murphy, said:

“It's refreshing to see the Coalition sticking to their guns on the issues Kiwis voted them in on, like delivering tax relief, cutting wasteful spending, and setting objective targets for improving our public services.

"And there's some other big wins too, like slashing red tape on the rental market, reversing the ban on offshore mining, and finally taking steps to give Chris Hipkins' wasteful pet project, Te Pūkenga, the boot.

"The new GPS is also a step in the right direction, focussing on roads maintenance and investment over walking and cycling, but the Government can go further here to stop the need for rego hikes and new fuel taxes from 2026.

"There's still a few hairy bits, like adding even more regulation to sale of vapes, but all in all, this new quarterly outlook is largely a step in the right direction."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

