Public Webinar: The Crisis Of Political Perspective Of The Gaza Protests

Online public meeting - 6:00 pm April 16

This public Zoom webinar is being held to outline the socialist and internationalist perspective required to stop the unfolding genocide.

To attend, register here: shorturl.at/dftT8

It is nearly six months since Israel launched its bombardment of Gaza. More than 32,700 Gazans—mostly women and children—have been murdered. The UN has found that 1.1 million—half of Gaza’s population—are at risk of famine.

Young people and workers around the world are horrified by what they are witnessing. Millions have joined a global anti-war movement against the mass murder, including in Australia.

These protests, however, have arrived at an impasse. Pseudo-left tendencies—such as Socialist Alternative, Solidarity and Socialist Alliance in Australia; the Democratic Socialists of America; and the International Socialist Organisation and Socialist Aotearoa in New Zealand—are attempting to wear the protesters out by promoting the illusion that moral appeals to the same governments supporting the genocide will bring about a ceasefire.

They are also promoting the corporatised trade union apparatuses. The unions, though, have suppressed any working-class action against the government, in keeping with their alignment with the Labour Party and the capitalist ruling elite.

Above all, the pseudo-left is seeking to prevent any understanding that the genocide, and the support it has received, are inseparable from the broader eruption of imperialist militarism, including the US-NATO war against Russia over Ukraine, and the build-up to war against China. Workers and youth must take up a political struggle against imperialist war, the capitalist system and all the governments that represent it.

The line of the pseudo-left is not an accident. These are pro-imperialist tendencies, which supported US-led imperialist regime-change operations in Syria and Libya. They have backed the current US-NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, and have legitimised the other prong of the US war drive, preparations for a catastrophic conflict with China.

That is because the pseudo-left has nothing to do with the fight for socialism or the interests of the working class. Instead they represent an affluent layer of the upper middle-class in the union bureaucracy, academia and the top echelons of the public sector. The wealth and privileges of this layer are directly dependent on the suppression of the working class.

At the meetings, IYSSE speakers will explain the need for a turn to the revolutionary force in society, the international working class. It can and must end the genocide. But to do that, it requires a socialist perspective directed against the profit system, which is once again hurtling towards barbarism and disaster.

